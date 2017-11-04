83-year-old woman seriously injured in crash on I-35

An 83-year-old wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash on northbound I-35 on Friday night.

The crash happened at 8:54 p.m. at mile marker 17.4, which is near Liberty and Highway 291.

The woman was driving her 2013 Ford Focus south in the northbound lanes on I-35 when the crash happened.

First, she sideswiped a 1998 Chevrolet S-10, then hit a 2015 Ford Focus.

After that, a 2013 Freightliner hit her car.

The woman, who is from Gladstone, was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital in Liberty by EMS.

Everyone except for the person driving the Freightliner was wearing their seatbelts.

All the vehicles except for the Chevrolet were totaled.

