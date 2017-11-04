Douglas County officials investigating suspicious death after fire, gunshots

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is still monitoring a house nearly a day after they found someone dead inside.

Early on Saturday morning, they had blocked off some of the streets as they investigated.

The sheriff's office said someone called them to report gunshots and a house fire in the rural neighborhood a few miles south of Lawrence.

Deputies couldn't get into the house at first because of the fire, but once the fire department put it out they entered the house and found a man's body inside.

They said no one else was there.

Neighbors told KCTV5 News that the man who died was in his 20s and was related to the owners of the home. They said he had been living there awhile.

However, most people on the block said they didn't know him very well.

“It's been a strange year in Lawrence,” said neighbor John Rothwell. “Shootings on Mass, domestic violence. Now, I don't know what this is all about.”

Douglas County has not released the cause of death yet, but they are calling it suspicious.

