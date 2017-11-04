Douglas County officials investigating suspicious death after fire, gunshots

A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >
Authorities in Johnson County, MO, raided an adult entertainment club west of Warrensburg arresting six people late Thursday night.More >
Authorities in Johnson County, MO, raided an adult entertainment club west of Warrensburg arresting six people late Thursday night.More >
A Kansas City teen has been charged with several car thefts and armed robberies involving vehicles that happened this summer in KC.More >
A Kansas City teen has been charged with several car thefts and armed robberies involving vehicles that happened this summer in KC.More >
Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning at 78th Street and Interstate 70.More >
Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning at 78th Street and Interstate 70.More >
The Grandview Police Department was asking for the public to help them find a missing 5-year-old girl.More >
The Grandview Police Department was asking for the public to help them find a missing 5-year-old girl.More >
Court records reveal that three men are now charged with murder for the death of a 72-year-old man who was killed inside his Independence home on Monday.More >
Court records reveal that three men are now charged with murder for the death of a 72-year-old man who was killed inside his Independence home on Monday.More >
Police are attempting to locate a man suspected of killing two people in two separate cases in less than a week.More >
Police are attempting to locate a man suspected of killing two people in two separate cases in less than a week.More >
There's been a bit of an off the field soap opera playing out among Kansas State football fans, as some are publicly questioning why one of their top recruits is not playing.More >
There's been a bit of an off the field soap opera playing out among Kansas State football fans, as some are publicly questioning why one of their top recruits is not playing.More >
A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.More >
A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.More >
Mike Jones pleaded guilty to killing his 7-year-old son, Adrian Jones. He was sentenced to live with the possibility of parole. On Friday, he came to court saying he wanted that plea thrown out and have another chance to state his case.More >
Mike Jones pleaded guilty to killing his 7-year-old son, Adrian Jones. He was sentenced to live with the possibility of parole. On Friday, he came to court saying he wanted that plea thrown out and have another chance to state his case.More >