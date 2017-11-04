Douglas County officials investigating homicide after fire, gunshots

Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
A 37-year-old woman has died after hitting a deer, which led to a rollover accident.More >
A 37-year-old woman has died after hitting a deer, which led to a rollover accident.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders played one of the best games of the 2017 season.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders played one of the best games of the 2017 season.More >
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor's front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.More >
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor's front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.More >
With little time to spare, a St. Peters teenager gets a second chance at life, and now her parents have a warning for all families about a potentially deadly medical condition, and a simple step everyone can take to help save lives.More >
With little time to spare, a St. Peters teenager gets a second chance at life, and now her parents have a warning for all families about a potentially deadly medical condition, and a simple step everyone can take to help save lives.More >
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >
An irate homeowner who armed himself with a handgun and chased down a group of teenagers after they rolled his house is behind bars for aggravated assault.More >
An irate homeowner who armed himself with a handgun and chased down a group of teenagers after they rolled his house is behind bars for aggravated assault.More >
A condemned inmate scheduled to die this month for the slaying of a teenage boy said officials should execute him by firing squad because his breathing problems and poor veins make him too ill to be killed by lethal injection.More >
A condemned inmate scheduled to die this month for the slaying of a teenage boy said officials should execute him by firing squad because his breathing problems and poor veins make him too ill to be killed by lethal injection.More >