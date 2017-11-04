Manhunt underway for Independence home invasion killing suspect

Nathan Hendricks, 46, is one of three men charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the death of 72-year-old William Domann. (Independence Police Department)

Authorities are searching for a suspect in an Independence home invasion killing after arresting two others.

Nathan Hendricks, 46, is one of three men charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the death of 72-year-old William Domann.

Two other suspects, Xavier Otero and Onelio Garcia, both 32 and from Kansas City, KS have been arrested and are in custody.

Police say Hendricks may have fled to the Columbia or Hermann areas of Missouri.

Police found Domann in his bedroom on the morning of Oct. 30. He'd been restrained and shot multiple times in the head and arm. A friend called police after finding that Domman's door had been kicked in.

Hendricks is 6'4" tall and weighs 320 pounds.

A witness told police Otero was shot in the leg during the crime.

Investigators then followed a trail of blood from Bill Domann's house in E. 43rd Street South to a parking lot where surveillance cameras captured a suspect grimacing in pain, limping away, and getting into a white pickup truck.

Court records said crime scene investigators had blood evidence tested at the crime lab and that analysts said it matched Otero's DNA. His DNA was already in a criminal database.

According to court records, Otero and another man forced their way into Domann's home. A third man dropped them off to commit the crime and picked them up afterward in the white truck.

Domann was shot multiple times after being restrained.

"For somebody to do that to Bill of all people,” said neighbor Tammy Robbins. “A good-hearted, sweet man. I'm glad they caught him and I hope they charge him to the fullest."

Neighbors are hoping for justice but said it won't be enough for Domann's friends and family.

“A part of them is going to be missing,” Robbins said. “These people have destroyed a lot of people's lives by doing the senseless act that they did.”

