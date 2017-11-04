3 charged with murdering 72-year-old Independence man

Court records reveal that three men are now charged with murder for the death of a 72-year-old man who was killed inside his Independence home on Monday.

Investigators arrested one of the men, 32-year-old Xavier Otero, in KCK early on Friday morning.

The other two men charged, according to the Jackson County prosecutor, are 46-year-old Nathan Hendricks from Hermann, Missouri and 32-year-old Onelio Garcia from KCK.

A witness told police Otero was shot in the leg during the crime.

Investigators then followed a trail of blood from Bill Domann's house in E. 43rd Street South to a parking lot where surveillance cameras captured a suspect grimacing in pain, limping away, and getting into a white pickup truck.

Court records said crime scene investigators had blood evidence tested at the crime lab and that analysts said it matched Xavier Otero's DNA.

His DNA was already in a criminal database.

According to court records, Otero and another man forced their way into Domann's home. A third man dropped them off to commit the crime and picked them up afterward in the white truck.

Domann was shot multiple times after being restrained.

"For somebody to do that to Bill of all people,” said neighbor Tammy Robbins. “A good-hearted, sweet man. I'm glad they caught him and I hope they charge him to the fullest."

Neighbors are hoping for justice but said it won't be enough for Domann's friends and family.

“A part of them is going to be missing,” Robbins said. “These people have destroyed a lot of people's lives by doing the senseless act that they did.”

All three men are charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary.

Otero is in custody. The other two defendants are still being sought by police.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 for each defendant.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.