3 charged with murdering 72-year-old Independence man

Authorities in Johnson County, MO, raided an adult entertainment club west of Warrensburg arresting six people late Thursday night.More >
The Grandview Police Department was asking for the public to help them find a missing 5-year-old girl.More >
A Kansas City teen has been charged with several car thefts and armed robberies involving vehicles that happened this summer in KC.More >
Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning at 78th Street and Interstate 70.More >
Police are attempting to locate a man suspected of killing two people in two separate cases in less than a week.More >
There's been a bit of an off the field soap opera playing out among Kansas State football fans, as some are publicly questioning why one of their top recruits is not playing.More >
A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.More >
Mike Jones pleaded guilty to killing his 7-year-old son, Adrian Jones. He was sentenced to live with the possibility of parole. On Friday, he came to court saying he wanted that plea thrown out and have another chance to state his case.More >
Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory has purchased more than 120 acres, giving them more room for their current cats and more space for other animals who need sanctuary.More >
It's time to "fall back." But why do we set our clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. in November? We have that, and tons of other answers to questions you might have!More >
