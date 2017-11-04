Grandview police seek missing 5-year-old - KCTV5

Grandview police seek missing 5-year-old

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Dezmariah Freeman (Grandview Police) Dezmariah Freeman (Grandview Police)
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

The Grandview Police Department is asking for the public to help them find a missing 5-year-old girl. 

Police tell us that Dezmariah Dream Freeman, who goes by Dream, was at home with her father on Friday night.

She was discovered missing by her father between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Police add that there were no signs of a break-in or an abduction. 

Freeman is described as a black girl who is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the Candle Light Apartment Complex in the 6500 block of E. 125th St. 

If you see Freeman, please call the Grandview police at 816-316-4980.

