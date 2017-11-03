Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory purchases more than 120 acres for expansion

The big cats share a special bond with the people like Steve Klein and Betty Auch who care for them at the Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory.

“We're here to take animals who don't have anywhere else to go,” Auch, Cedar Cove Board Vice President, said.

The nonprofit has around 25 animals right now, which includes smaller wildcats and wolves.

From an 11-acre space, they teach conservation and environmental stewardship to visitors.

“We want to be an education center that teaches all the concepts of conservation,” she said. “Land, water, animal conservation.”

Over the last two years, the sanctuary raised more than $400,000 thousand to buy more than 120 acres from a neighboring farmer.

“It's verdant, well-forested,” said Klein, an animal caretaker. “It's perfect for our purposes.”

Cedar Cove said the space will give them more room for their current cats and more space for other animals who need sanctuary.

“We have a tenth of the space these cats need and there are other cats who need homes who we've had to turn away he said.”

“We want to make their life great,” she said. “We want to have large spaces for them so they can move around.”

Cedar Cove also plans to use the land for a variety of projects, including spaces for a planetarium, a garden, and beekeeping. They want to grow into a center for wildlife education.

“That's our goal,” she explained. “Education and awareness for conservation.”