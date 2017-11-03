KC police investigating homicide at 6th, Cleveland

Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 6th and Cleveland.

At about 4:40 p.m., officers got a call that said someone was armed and shots had been fired. Then, police were told someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they saw the victim's body laying halfway in the road, off the sidewalk area, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Kansas City Fire Department declared the victim to be deceased.

The victim is described as a white man in his 30s.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kansas City police investigating its 123rd homicide of 2017. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/ldA3HGn5bP — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) November 3, 2017

