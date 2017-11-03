Chiefs' Derrick Johnson helps raise funds for Lyft driver shot i - KCTV5

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson helps raise funds for Lyft driver shot in face outside Liberty bar

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Betsy Webster, News Reporter
Antoine Roston has three kids and a wife of 19 years who has been by his side at the hospital ever since the shooting early Sunday. (KCTV5) Antoine Roston has three kids and a wife of 19 years who has been by his side at the hospital ever since the shooting early Sunday. (KCTV5)
Police say 28-year-old Patrick Pulse fired six shots from a laser-sighted semi-automatic hitting Roston twice in the head. (Submitted) Police say 28-year-old Patrick Pulse fired six shots from a laser-sighted semi-automatic hitting Roston twice in the head. (Submitted)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A limo driver shot while working part-time for Lyft is getting help with his medical bills from Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson. 

Antoine Roston has three kids and a wife of 19 years who has been by his side at the hospital ever since the shooting early Sunday. He was shot at The Landing, a Liberty bar, while picking up a woman, whose boyfriend, police say, opened fire, upset that she was leaving. The suspected shooter was caught and charged.

Police say 28-year-old Patrick Pulse fired six shots from a laser-sighted semi-automatic hitting Roston twice in the head.

According to police, Pulse left The Landing in his silver Jeep and was found about 45 minutes later near Highway 210.  Pulse faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His bond has been set at $100,000. His next court appearance will be Nov. 7. 

Lyft was just a side gig for Roston. He also drove for Prime Time Transportation,  a limo service that has a contract with the Chiefs.

He and his wife had driven Johnson and his family just two weeks before he was shot. And when Johnson heard about what happened, he and the company's owners scrambled to make something happen Friday night.

One of the company's limos picked up Roston's wife and kids at Truman Medical Center to bring them to the event at Homeslice Pizza & Pints located at 1501 Grand Blvd. It will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday.

The family Pulse issued the following statement Friday:

As members of the Liberty community, we join in mourning the senseless violence which took place overnight Saturday. We are doing all we can to monitor Antoine Roston’s condition and are praying for his recovery.

We will continue to search for answers as to how and why this occurred. We hope the community reserves judgment as to the causes of this incident until all
the facts are known.

Our family asks for privacy during this time and request continued prayers for Antoine and his family.

