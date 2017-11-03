Man’s van is almost latest victim of local burglaries, thefts

Since August of 2003, Danny Parker has lived in his home without any incidents, but that all changed last night and he's not alone.

He said that, on Thursday night, someone tried to steal his car right out of his driveway.

On Friday morning, Parker got a wakeup call that he wasn’t expecting when police were at his door.

“They came to the door, knocked on the door and we woke up and I was kind of shocked to see their car where my van is sitting right now and my van down my driveway, smashed into my truck.”

His case was just the latest.

According to police, there have been three vehicle burglaries in the immediate area, as well as seven thefts between $1,500 and $25,000.

Parker said he thinks the would-be crooks weren’t just trying to break into his van, though.

“Found the ignition had been broken into and they were actually trying to steal the vehicle,” he said. “Somehow, they couldn't get it into gear right after they broke the steering column open and they just freaked out and started running.”

For now, he’s focused on trying to get things fixed up.

“Right now, I don't have the funds to buy a club to put on it, but that's what I plan on doing,” Parker said.

He's grateful his neighbor heard the commotion and was able to get in contact with police.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.