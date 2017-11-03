Kansas State top recruit Skylar Thompson battles for playing time

Referee Eddy Shelton, right, talks with Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kansas State defeated Kansas 30-20. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

There's been a bit of an off the field soap opera playing out among Kansas State football fans, as some are publicly questioning why one of their top recruits is not playing.

From the moment he first set foot on a playing field, Skylar Thompson has been special.

He starred all through youth football ultimately leading Fort Osage High School to the 2015 state championship and winning Kansas City's version of the Heisman Trophy, the Simone Award.

He chose Bill Snyder's Kansas State over dozens of over powerhouse schools. And Saturday, he finally got his chance to shine in a big game.

With the Wildcats top 2 quarterbacks out, Thompson stepped in at halftime and helped K-State hold off arch-rival Kansas.

"I thought Skylar did very well. I was proud of him, considering the fact that he's never set foot on a football field,” Snyder said.

After sitting out as a freshman, Thompson was expected to see significant action this season, only to be disappointed. Through it all, he's kept his mouth shut, and his mind on football.

"I've approached every game like I was the starter. I've prepared like it,” Thompson said.

Thompson knows how tough life can be. When he was six, he lost his mom to cancer.

So, while sitting the bench as a third stringer was frustrating, he could handle it.

"I've had to be pretty patient, pretty patient,” he said.

And Saturday, that patience paid off which led to a celebration with his father and stepmother.

"Yeah, it was exciting. It's something you prepare for and go through everything with them. It's kind of surreal,” Skylar Thompson’s dad, Brad Thompson, said.

"It was exciting. It was fun, just the fact that he got to be in the game and show what he has,” said Kathy Thompson, Skylar Thompson’s stepmother.

While Skylar Thompson handled the pressure of playing, his dad had a tough time watching.

"I went out in the hallway and watched on TV … just a little nervous,” he said.

Well, it was a happy and proud Thompson family on Saturday.

The Wildcats play at Texas Tech this weekend. There's no word on whether Skylar Thompson will get in the game.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.