'A lot I'm guilty for, just not first-degree murder,' says father of Kansas City, KS boy fed to pigs

A Kansas City, KS family is thrust back into the court system for possibly the next two months, if not longer.

Mike Jones pleaded guilty to killing his 7-year-old son, Adrian Jones. He is serving a life sentence after the 2015 murder plea.

On Friday, he came to court saying he wanted that plea thrown out and have another chance to state his case.

Deputy District Attorney Crystalyn Oswald argued there is "no manifest injustice," as required by Kansas law to withdraw a guilty plea.

Adrian was just laid to rest less than a week ago before his grandmother, Judy Conway, got the notification Mike Jones was wanting to change his guilty plea and get a jury trial. She says, no matter what the judge decides to do, she's ready to face this.

“I would love for him to go to trial, because I would love to see him get life in prison with a Hard 50, which is what I originally thought he was going to get,” she said.

Conway thought her long and painful process to get justice for Adrian was over, until now.

Adrian's remains were found in a pigsty outside the family home in November 2015. His body was fed to pigs to try and cover up the crime. Mike Jones' wife and Adrian's stepmother, 31-year-old Heather Jones, is also serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse.

“I think sometimes that we as a family are serving a life sentence because we have to live with this every single day,” she said.

In court, Mike Jones claimed his attorney forced him to choose the plea instead of going to trial. He now wants to take his chances because there is “a lot I'm guilty for, just not first-degree murder.”

He also accused his former attorney of giving up on the case and telling him if it went to trial, he would no doubt be found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.

His former attorney told a much different story. He says those conversations were to point out with the amount of evidence against him saying a jury would “do everything they can to find him guilty of the highest charge possible.”

“They took my grandson away. All of his possibilities and whatever it takes to make sure they stay behind bars for the rest of their lives, that's what I want,” Conway said.

Conway says if this does go to trial, she plans to be in the courtroom every day.

The judge presiding over the case says he will have a written decision made in the next 60 days.

