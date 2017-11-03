16-year-old leader of ‘Shmitty Street Gang’ is charged in series of carjackings, thefts

Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning at 78th Street and Interstate 70.More >
Authorities in Johnson County, MO, raided an adult entertainment club west of Warrensburg arresting six people late Thursday night.More >
KCTV5 poured through hundreds of school cafeteria inspection reports from districts on both sides of the state line across the metro. The inspection reports are from the last school year through August 2017.More >
A California couple and their two daughters who had been missing since Sunday when pirates attacked their boat in the Amazon River delta area have been found alive.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
Police say William F. Domann was found dead Monday in the 12500 block of East 43rd Street.More >
The undefeated Falcons football team is hoping to make a run at a championship this year. Their motivation is senior Daniel Ludwig, a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, who attends every game and does so quite loudly, encouraging players and getting them in the right mindset.More >
A man whose wife's remains were found in a storage unit where he was staying with his two small children was removed from a Kansas courthouse after a screaming rant against authorities.More >
A 19-year-old man reportedly shot himself in the groin while robbing a hot dog stand.More >
Actor Corey Feldman is identifying a man he said molested him when he was a young teen.More >
