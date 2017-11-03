16-year-old leader of ‘Shmitty Street Gang’ is charged in series of carjackings, thefts

A Kansas City teen has been charged with several car thefts and armed robberies involving vehicles that happened this summer in KC.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, 16-year-old Michael Smith faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, on July 3, a victim told police that she had exited her vehicle when two teens ran toward her car in the 4000 block of Harrison.

One put what felt like a knife to her throat and demanded she give them the car. They then pulled her out of the vehicle and onto the ground before they got in and fled.

On July 4 in the 4300 block of Paseo, another victim said he was inside a convenience store when he saw someone get into his vehicle and get ready to drive it away.

When he ran out to the vehicle, the suspect slammed on the brakes which caused the victim to fall and injure his leg.

The suspect and three others fled in the car, which had the victim’s phone inside.

On July 6, a victim in the 3900 block of Jackson told police that her vehicle was taken, along with some money.

The suspects had punched her in the face, gotten into her car and fled.

On July 8, a taxi driver picked up two males who took him to several locations before several more males approached his car and took him out of it. They punched him, kicked him, and hit him with a long stick.

They then took the car, some money, a phone and a shoe.

The victim used a “find my phone” app, which led police to "Shmitty Mike,” who police knew was the defendant.

When detectives searched his home, they found a semi-automatic rifle with an obliterated serial number. They also found one of the victim's licenses.

Smith told police he was the leader of the "Shmitty Street Gang."

Prosecutors requested a bond of $75,000.

Juvenile authorities recently certified him to stand trial as an adult.

