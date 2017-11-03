Kansas City police seek man wanted for killing 2 people in the same week

Detectives are looking for 31-year-old Jerome T. “Rome” Roberson. (KCPD)

Police are attempting to locate a man suspected of killing two people in two separate cases in less than a week.

Detectives are looking for 31-year-old Jerome T. “Rome” Roberson.

Police say the first homicide happened in Independence on Saturday. The second occurred in the 2500 block of Quincy Avenue on Thursday.

Roberson should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his location, please contact police at 816-234-5043.

Related coverage:

Independence police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide

Man seriously wounded after shooting near 26th, Quincy

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.