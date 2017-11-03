6 arrested after raid at Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch in Johnson County, MO

Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Johnson County Joint Swat Team executed a search warrant at the club. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Johnson County, MO, raided an adult entertainment club west of Warrensburg arresting six people late Thursday night.

It happened at about 11:50 p.m. at the Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch located on US 50 Highway.

Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Johnson County Joint Swat Team executed a search warrant at the club.

The six individuals were arrested on suspicion of patronizing prostitution, sexual misconduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say they are still investigating the club.

“This is a perfect example how different law enforcement agencies work together to get the job done,” the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “This operation made a statement to those involved that this type of criminal activities will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.