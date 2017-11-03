6 arrested after raid at Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch in Johnson - KCTV5

6 arrested after raid at Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch in Johnson County, MO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Johnson County Joint Swat Team executed a search warrant at the club. (KCTV5) Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Johnson County Joint Swat Team executed a search warrant at the club. (KCTV5)
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Johnson County, MO, raided an adult entertainment club west of Warrensburg arresting six people late Thursday night.

It happened at about 11:50 p.m. at the Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch located on US 50 Highway.

Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Johnson County Joint Swat Team executed a search warrant at the club.

The six individuals were arrested on suspicion of patronizing prostitution, sexual misconduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say they are still investigating the club.

“This is a perfect example how different law enforcement agencies work together to get the job done,” the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “This operation made a statement to those involved that this type of criminal activities will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.