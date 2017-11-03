Camelot of Kansas City for sale for nearly $8 million

Hidden on a windy road, there is nothing humble about the 15,000-square foot home. Once inside, you are immediately drawn to the water of Weatherby Lake. (KCTV5)

Camelot is a fictional place. It was a castle where King Arthur held court.

However, an eccentric man created his own Camelot in Kansas City, and you can buy it for $7.8 million. KCTV5 News got an inside look at the massive property.

Hidden on a windy road, there is nothing humble about the 15,000-square foot home. Once inside, you are immediately drawn to the water of Weatherby Lake.

"There are 38 rooms in the house, five bedrooms, seven full, three half bath home," Kristin Malfer said. "It is truly, truly spectacular."

Malfer is trying to sell the unique property.

"How do you sell this house?" KCTV5's Ellen McNamara asked.

"Well, it's a challenge," Malfer said. "But it's surprising how much money is in Kansas City. But we're not just relying on it being a Kansas City buyer."

The house sits on three lots. It took one year of planning and two years to build for a successful lawyer and his wife.

In 1993, they moved in.

"They had a dream of building an authentic castle and so it is," Malfer said.

There are statues, antique fireplaces, stained glass and custom woodwork and iron. Grand staircases are lit by ornate chandeliers.

There are provocative art and multiple gourmet kitchens with high-end appliances.

King Arthur would have felt at home at the round dining room table or in the massive master bedroom.

The front door threshold has its own story to tell. It used to be the main entryway at Central High School before the old building was torn down.

On the lower level, a suit of armour guards a wine cellar. More than 5,000 bottles of wine can be stored in the cellar, and the temperature is always kept at a chilly 57 degrees.

There is a greenhouse and a potting room. Spaces that seem ridiculous, yet make sense if you have a large garden and a lot of money. Even in the gym you are reminded that you are in a castle.

Besides the stunning view from the inside, outside, there are more than 1,400-square feet of terrace space.

So much limestone was needed to build the property, that the owners bought a private rock quarry.

Malfer says the list price is really a bargain.

"Yes, we are listed at seven point eight million dollars, but the cost of building has drastically risen," Malfer said. "To duplicate this, it would be over twelve million."

The property is perfect for parties. Practical, probably not. However, Malfer, who is known for selling homes with big price tags is up for the challenge.

"It's a special house that is, and we know it will certainly take a special buyer," she said.

