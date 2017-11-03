Police investigate homicide at 78th, I-70 in Kansas City, KS

Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday morning at 78th Street and Interstate 70.

Officers say one person was shot.

A maroon car and a silver car were headed southbound and were stopped at the light a few blocks away near a QuikTrip.

Someone in the silver car fired shots into the maroon car, then took off southbound.

There was a crash after the driver lost control after being shot and hit a blue SUV.

Police say the driver of the maroon car died at the scene. The passenger in that car left before police showed up.

All the Turner School District offices and schools went into a "lockout," a form of a lockdown after this. The lockout means that no one can enter or leave the buildings, but they continue to work inside as normal.

At 9:30 a.m., the school received the call from police saying that they were looking for someone related to the homicide in the area.

Police say that, after the shooting, one person was picked up by a car that then drove away. Police thought that person was a suspect.

However, that individual turned out to be the passenger in the car that was shot at.

Police have not yet found this person but would like to talk to them.

The actual suspect in the homicide left the scene in a silver car. Police were last looking for the suspect in the area of 50th and Dixie. That search has now been called off.

No other information is available. Police are still working on a description of the suspect.

“Unfortunately, this is one of those things that’s very hard to control," said Thomas Tomasic with the KCKPD. "You never know when, if two people that don’t get along run into each other. It’s very random. It can happen at any time, unfortunately. When they start shooting, this is what happened. Then you put a lot of people in danger besides just the two people involved.”

