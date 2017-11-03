Days later, KCK looking for leads on homicide at 78th, Interstate 70

KCK police are still asking people for help in solving a homicide that happened on Friday morning at 78th Street and Interstate 70.

Officers say one person was shot around 9:16 a.m. late last week.

A maroon car and a silver car were headed southbound on 78th and were stopped at the light a few blocks away near a QuikTrip in the area of 78th and Elizabeth.

Someone in the silver car fired shots into the maroon car, then took off southbound.

There was a crash after the driver lost control after he was shot, hitting a blue SUV on the southern side of I-70.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act.

“We don’t feel like this was a random act or a road rage incident," said KCK information officer Tom Tomasic. "So, we’re leaning toward they probably knew each other. Right now, all we have is we are looking for a grey, I believe it was a 2004-2007 Dodge Stratus. Grey or silver in color. Four-door, with a black male driver.”

When police arrived on Friday, they found the driver of the maroon car dead inside the vehicle due to apparent gunshot wounds. The passenger in that car left before police showed up.

All the Turner School District offices and schools went into a "lockout," a form of a lockdown after this. The lockout means that no one can enter or leave the buildings, but they continue to work inside as normal.

At 9:30 a.m., the school received the call from police saying that they were looking for someone related to the homicide in the area.

Police say that, after the shooting, one person was picked up by a car that then drove away. Police thought that person was a suspect.

However, that individual turned out to be the passenger in the car that was shot at.

Police have not yet found this person but would like to talk to them.

The actual suspect in the homicide left the scene in a silver car.

Police were last looking for the suspect in the area of 50th and Dixie, but realized the person in that area was the passenger in the victim's vehicle who had been picked up. Therefore, that search was called off.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray 2004-2007 Dodge Stratus sedan. The suspect is described as a black man armed with a silver semiautomatic handgun.

On Saturday, the victim was identified as 20-year-old Darrian D. Stevens, who lived in KCK.

Police say it's hard to control this type of violence.

“Unfortunately, this is one of those things that’s very hard to control," said Thomas Tomasic with the KCKPD. "You never know when, if two people that don’t get along run into each other. It’s very random. It can happen at any time, unfortunately. When they start shooting, this is what happened. Then you put a lot of people in danger besides just the two people involved.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

People who knew the victim are hoping justice will be served.

"It’s not fair that other mothers have to endure the pain of losing their child because of the hands of somebody else," said Sherita Pearson, a family friend. It’s not right.”

“I really hope they do catch the people that did this," said Myrna Pearson. "I would say it’s more than one because it’s normally more than one person that does these things.”

“These people are eating, sleeping, bathing, breathing somewhere and they’re sheltered," Sherita Pearson Pearson said." You should know what is in your household morning, noon and night. You should know what they’re capable of doing.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.