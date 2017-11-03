3 shootings within 90 minutes leave 6 wounded in St. Louis

Police Lt. Ken Lammert says the robbery victim was shot in the shoulder and returned fire, hitting one suspect in the leg and the other in the stomach. (KCTV5)

St. Louis police say six men were injured in three separate shootings within 90 minutes of each other.

In the first shooting Thursday, police say a man in his 20s was shot while he was in a car, which then hit a tree. His condition was not available.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports two men were in a double shooting in The Gate District neighborhood. One man was critically injured.

In the third shooting, a robbery victim and two people believed to be suspects were injured in an exchange of gunfire at a gas station. All three men's injuries not considered life-threating.

Police Lt. Ken Lammert says the robbery victim was shot in the shoulder and returned fire, hitting one suspect in the leg and the other in the stomach.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.