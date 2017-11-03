KCPD arrests man after high-speed chase crosses state lines

The chase ended about 41 minutes later when the suspect’s vehicle hit police stop sticks at Linden Avenue and then hit a pole near Jackson Avenue and 28th Street. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City chased a man who they believed to be an assault suspect back and forth across the state line early Friday morning.

The chase started at about 1 a.m. near Truman Road.

Officers chased the suspect into Kansas and then back into Missouri.

The chase ended about 41 minutes later when the suspect’s vehicle hit police stop sticks at Linden Avenue and then hit a pole near Jackson Avenue and 28th Street.

After crashing, the suspect got out of the vehicle and tried to run from police. Officers were able to quickly catch and arrest the suspect.

Police say the chase started as an aggravated assault call but later said they do not believe the man is the actual suspect and do not know why he ran.

Officers say the man hit speeds of 95 miles per hour during the chase.

The man was the only one in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

