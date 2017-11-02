2 men face murder, burglary charges in death of Independence man

Two men are facing murder and burglary charges with connection to the death of a 72-year-old man.

Bill Domann, 72, was murdered inside his own home off of 43rd Street in Independence.

The men are charged with felony second degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree burglary.

Earlier this week Independence police released this surveillance video of a person of interest. They believe he was possibly hurt during the crime and was seen possibly grimacing and limping.

Domann was found dead inside the home he lived in for years.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.