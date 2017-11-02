Riley County Police: Aggieville rumors not true

A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
For the first time, KCTV5 is getting a look inside the investigation into the murder of well-known attorney Tom Pickert.More >
For the first time, KCTV5 is getting a look inside the investigation into the murder of well-known attorney Tom Pickert.More >
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
One of the two men killed in a car wreck earlier this week was acquitted in 2012 of beating an AT&T worker to death.More >
One of the two men killed in a car wreck earlier this week was acquitted in 2012 of beating an AT&T worker to death.More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all...More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch.More >
A man whose wife's remains were found in a storage unit where he was staying with his two small children was removed from a Kansas courthouse after a screaming rant against authorities.More >
A man whose wife's remains were found in a storage unit where he was staying with his two small children was removed from a Kansas courthouse after a screaming rant against authorities.More >
A few of the Kansas City Chiefs went all out for Halloween including quarterback Alex Smith who dressed up as The Joker.More >
A few of the Kansas City Chiefs went all out for Halloween including quarterback Alex Smith who dressed up as The Joker.More >
Is having no insurance better than having the wrong insurance? That what one mother says she was told when her son broke his arm. Now, she is thousands of dollars in debt even though she had health coverage.More >
Is having no insurance better than having the wrong insurance? That what one mother says she was told when her son broke his arm. Now, she is thousands of dollars in debt even though she had health coverage.More >
A group of teens in Kansas City, KS, are opening a new business. It's part of an after-school program aimed at teaching kids to be entrepreneurs. The teens have taken a storefront, used only for storage and turned it into Snack Shack KC.More >
A group of teens in Kansas City, KS, are opening a new business. It's part of an after-school program aimed at teaching kids to be entrepreneurs. The teens have taken a storefront, used only for storage and turned it into Snack Shack KC.More >