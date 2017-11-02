Riley County Police: Aggieville rumors not true - KCTV5

Riley County Police: Aggieville rumors not true

Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
(WIBW) - Riley Co. Police say there's no reason to have extra concern for your safety in Manhattan's Aggieville area this weekend.

RCPD took to social media Thursday night in light of what it says were several calls to its 911 center and to K-State Police. They say the callers were concerned about rumors of a planned "shooting in the Ville this weekend."

RCPD says officers are investigating the statements but, so far, have found no credible threat.

They ask anyone with information on the source of the claims to contact RCPD.

