KC Pet Project takes in 24 pit bulls rescued from single home

Two dozen dogs have been rescued from deplorable conditions at a Kansas City home and an abuse investigation is underway.

A neighbor made the call to authorities about inhumane conditions in the backyard.

On Thursday, animal control officers got to the scene and discovered 24 pit bull mixes.

Some of the animals appeared to be very friendly when out of their cages while others seemed abused and frightened.

It’s early in the process, but the dogs are being examined by doctors to determine what type of care they will need going forward.

A city spokesperson said they were in extreme danger and that they moved quickly because they believed it was a life or death situation.

“Malnourished, very timid,” said John Baccala with the Neighbors and Housing Services Department. “It looked like they were afraid and hadn’t had a lot of human contact, from what I was told by the Animal Health Officers. They were matted in feces and . . . our officers discovered there was open sewage.”

KCTV5 News did speak with the homeowner off-camera. He said they were show dogs. He also said they had shelter, and plenty of food and water in the backyard.

We asked for him to take us back to where the dogs were living, but he refused.

In the meantime, the KC Pet Project said they are at capacity and need donations to care for the 24 additional animals.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.