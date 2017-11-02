Plans for facility near New Century Airport canceled after locals object

On Thursday, people who live near the New Century Airport in southern Johnson County were relieved after a big company backed down.

After vocally opposing a proposed cold storage unit, concerned citizen Michael Frame said the company’s decision to stop the project is a win.

“It’s nice that our voices got heard,” Frame said. “I wish the commissioners would have nixed it.”

Instead, it was Lineage Logistics who decided not to build their planned $81 million facility.

A facility similar to the one in Edwardsville is what would have been built.

“At least the company heard us talk anyway,” Frame said.

The locals' concerns stemmed from a chemical that the facility would have used called anhydrous ammonia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is toxic.

It was clear from the signs in front of people’s houses that they didn’t want the chemical near their neighborhoods.

Frame said he wished he’d known about the plans from the start.

“While we weren’t in the notification zone, we were in the evacuation zone if they have a problem!” Frame said.

He said he'll be watching the county government in the future because the zoning for that spot has already been approved.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.