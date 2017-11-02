Potential Chiefs postseason tickets to go on sale to the public - KCTV5

Potential Chiefs postseason tickets to go on sale to the public November 22

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that potential postseason tickets will go on sale to the public on Nov. 22. 

Sales will begin at 10 a.m.

The team sent out postseason ticket invoices on Thursday for season ticket holders. 

Invoices reflect pricing for potential AFC Divisional and AFC Championship games. Should the Chiefs host an AFC Wild Card game instead, prices will be reduced to that rate. 

The Kansas City Chiefs lead the AFC West by two games. 

More from the Chiefs: 

As a benefit of Season Ticket Membership, all Chiefs Season Ticket Members receive the ability to reserve their playoff tickets prior to postseason tickets going on sale to the public.
 
Prior to the start of the season, all Season Ticket Members were given the opportunity to opt-in to their playoff tickets, allowing them to put a method of payment on file to secure the lowest price for all potential postseason games. Season Ticket Members who elected to wait are being re-invoiced today, Thursday, Nov. 2, with a deadline to opt-in of Friday, Nov. 17.
 
Season Ticket Members who elect to opt-in before the deadline are committing to purchase tickets for all postseason games at Arrowhead Stadium, but the payment will only be charged when a home postseason game is confirmed. No payment is deducted at the time of reservation under the “Pay-As-We-Play” option.
 
All invoices reflect AFC Divisional and AFC Championship pricing. If an AFC Wild Card game is hosted instead of a Divisional game, Season Ticket Members will be charged for the reduced Wild Card game price.
 
Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card or AFC Divisional home game will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Additional details for single-game postseason ticket purchases, as well as special presale opportunities for Jackson County residents, Chiefs Season Ticket Members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members will be announced at a later date.

