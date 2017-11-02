Potential Chiefs postseason tickets to go on sale to the public November 22

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that potential postseason tickets will go on sale to the public on Nov. 22.

Sales will begin at 10 a.m.

The team sent out postseason ticket invoices on Thursday for season ticket holders.

Invoices reflect pricing for potential AFC Divisional and AFC Championship games. Should the Chiefs host an AFC Wild Card game instead, prices will be reduced to that rate.

The Kansas City Chiefs lead the AFC West by two games.

