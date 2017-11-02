Lenexa storage box case: Justin Rey removed from court after angry rant

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV/AP) - A man whose wife's remains were found in a storage unit where he was staying with his two small children was removed from a Kansas courthouse after a screaming rant against authorities.

Justin Rey, a 35-year-old from Flagstaff, Arizona, was in court Thursday for a hearing on child endangerment charges.

"I don't care if it's enough because I have my children out there and their mother just killed herself and you guys kidnapped my children from their father at that time," Rey said. "I'm not going to stop talking because I have rights too."

Rey was arrested after he and his children - and human remains stuffed in a cooler - were found at a Lenexa storage unit.

In the unit, investigators found human remains jammed into an Igloo cooler on wheels.

Surveillance video from this hotel showed Rey a day earlier pulling the cooler through the hotel with a newborn and toddler at his side.

The remains haven't been publicly identified, but court records indicate Rey said they belonged to his wife, Jessica Monteiro Rey. He has not been charged in her death.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

He's scheduled to be back in court next week.

