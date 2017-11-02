University of Missouri apologizes for 'House of Cards' email

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri has apologized for referencing the Netflix show "House of Cards" while advertising an internship opportunity after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced about the show's star, Kevin Spacey.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the university sent an email Wednesday about the internship opportunity that said: "Experience the real life 'House of Cards!'" The message was also posted on a university webpage.

The show depicts corruption, sex and murder in politics in Washington, D.C. Democratic state Rep. Martha Stevens of Columbia says she finds the comparison insulting.

A spokesman for the university's Office of Service Learning says the reference was used in an attempt to make a pop-culture connection for students. He says the line was removed from the school webpage but the email can't be recalled.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.