Kansas sheriff accused of mistreatment; summons issued

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) - A central Kansas sheriff has been ordered to appear in court over allegations that he "mistreated a confined person."

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced in a news release that a summons was issued Wednesday night for Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellinder. The summons says the alleged mistreatment happened Aug. 10 while the 55-year-old sheriff was serving an arrest warrant. KBI agents investigated.

The prosecutor in Chase County will serve as a special prosecutor. Mistreatment of a confined person is a misdemeanor.

The release said no other details would be released at this time.

A phone message for the sheriff wasn't immediately returned early Thursday.

