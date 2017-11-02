Kansas on track to have deadliest year for car wrecks on highways

People are dying on Kansas roads at the rate of more than one every day. (Graphicstock)

With nearly two months left, 2017 is already the deadliest year in more than a decade. As of Oct. 30, that number was 389.

Troopers say there are four major factors: distracted driving, not wearing a seat belt, speed and alcohol.

While they didn't want to pinpoint any specific one as the reason for the increase, the jump is alarming.

As of October 30, 2017,



389 fatalities on Kansas Roadways......



PLEASE WEAR YOUR #SEATBELT ! pic.twitter.com/OH2x6p40hb — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 2, 2017

The number significantly tops where we were at this time since 2013.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the best thing drivers can do is put the phone down, make sure they're wearing their seat belts while on the roads and use caution while driving.

