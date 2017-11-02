Man sentenced for setting supervisor on fire, assaulting her at Fort Leavenworth

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release for setting a woman on fire and assaulting her.

Clifford Currie, a 55-year-old from Leavenworth, has also been ordered to pay $3,464,965.80 in restitution to the victim.

Currie was a former civilian hospital employee at a hospital in Fort Leavenworth.

In August, a jury found him guilty of one count of assault with intent to commit murder.

Prosecutors showed evidence during the trial that Currie threw gas or some other flammable liquid on his supervisor, Lieutenant Katie Ann Blanchard, on Sept. 7, 2016.

He then lit her on fire and attacked her with a straight-edge razor and scissors.

A coworker came to help her after hearing her screams and saw that she was on fire from the chest up.

Currie was then subdued by hospital employees and arrested.

Previous coverage:

Munson Army Health employee accused of setting supervisor on fire

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.