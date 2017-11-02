Royals announce special All-Time Team vote to celebrate 50th sea - KCTV5

Royals announce special All-Time Team vote to celebrate 50th season

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The team will be featured in a countdown format on Royals social media beginning exactly 50 days out from Opening Day. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce the start of the official fan-vote for the “Kansas City Royals 50th Celebration All-Time Team.” 

Starting Thursday, fans can go to www.royals.com/50 to vote for players to be on the Royals All-Time Team.  Fans have the option to choose from a list of select players or write-in names. 

The team will be featured in a countdown format on Royals social media beginning exactly 50 days out from Opening Day. The Royals are set to host the Chicago White Sox on March 29, 2018.

The 50th Season website will be the official place to find everything related to the season-long celebration. 

Fans will be able to see a decade-by-decade history of the Club, complete with details, photos and videos highlighting key points in the organization’s history. 

Through Sunday, fans can also pre-order a copy of the official coffee table book, “Kansas City Royals: A Golden History” and be guaranteed to receive it by the holidays. 

To get the book, click here

The website will soon contain a section where fans can submit their favorite Royals memories through stories and photos. 

The 2018 season will include multiple celebratory events, 50th Season special premium giveaway items and appearances by Royals alumni. Special 50th themed weekends will take place each month commemorating memorable players and moments from the Club’s colorful history. 

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #Royals50 on social media platforms.

