Man seriously wounded after shooting near 26th, Quincy

Police in Kansas City are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

The shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Quincy Avenue.

Police say the man was found shot, inside a vehicle and suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital.

Part of Quincy Avenue is closed as police investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

