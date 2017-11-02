Man seriously wounded after shooting near 26th, Quincy - KCTV5

Man seriously wounded after shooting near 26th, Quincy

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

The shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Quincy Avenue.

Police say the man was found shot, inside a vehicle and suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital.

Part of Quincy Avenue is closed as police investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

