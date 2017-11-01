Inside the Brookside investigation: The evidence seized from David Jungerman's van

For the first time, KCTV5 is getting a look inside the investigation into the murder of well-known attorney Tom Pickert.

Pickert was killed one week ago outside of his Brookside home.

He recently helped a man with a $5.75 million judgment against David Jungerman. Jungerman had shot a homeless man and a jury sided with the shooting victim.

Witnesses say they saw Jungerman's van at the crime scene at the time of Pickert's murder.

According to a search warrant application, when a jury ruled against Jungerman in the civil case, he had an outburst in court. He cursed and yelled at court employees and Pickert.

Pickert was killed a day after Jungerman was served a property lien to pay the multi-million judgment.

Two witnesses told police they saw Jungerman's white van outside of Pickert's home the day of the murder. One of the witnesses saw an older white male with gray hair standing behind the van. The witness then watched the older white male park it across the street from Pickert's house.

Court records indicate an investigator said, "Jungerman fits the description from the witness at the scene and his vehicle fits the description provided by both witnesses."

Kansas City police have not called Jungerman a suspect.

Cases, both civil and criminal, indicate Jungerman has a history of violence behavior. He's accused of shooting four men and several men have filed civil lawsuits against him.

Jungerman has also been charged with harassment and first-degree attempted burglary.

New surveillance video acquired by KCTV5 shows Jungerman entering a Raytown Walmart after keying a stranger's car. Jungerman was issued a citation for property damage for keying the back and side of the vehicle.

Court records also detail that investigators took photos of Jungerman's van and swabbed it for possible evidence and fingerprints. They also collected sunglasses found inside the van.

No one has been arrested in the case.

