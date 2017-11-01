Multiple people shot inside Walmart near Denver, Colorado - KCTV5

Multiple people shot inside Walmart near Denver, Colorado

Posted: Updated:

Multiple people have been shot inside a Walmart near Denver, CO. 

The Thornton Police Department says there are multiple injuries as a result of the shooting. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.