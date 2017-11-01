Multiple people shot inside Walmart near Denver, Colorado

Multiple people have been shot inside a Walmart near Denver, CO.

The Thornton Police Department says there are multiple injuries as a result of the shooting.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

