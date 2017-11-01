Fredrick Scott, charged in three homicide cases, back in court on Thursday

A man charged in three homicides will be back in court on Thursday.

Fredrick Scott has been accused of killing two people along the Indian Creek Trail and is suspect in three murders on or near the trail.

Scott last month was also charged in the fatal shooting of Karen Harmeyer, a homicide that happened in Grandview.

Scott's attorney has requested to have his trail moved to another county.

His attorney has also asked for Scott to be allowed to wear civilian clothes. She’s also filed a motion to seal the case file away from the view of the public.

