Kansas City police investigate homicide on East 16th, Lister

Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
A 21-year-old man faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges with connection to the homicide of Zachary Murphy.More >
A 21-year-old man faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges with connection to the homicide of Zachary Murphy.More >
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
Halloween brings out some incredibly creative costumes but few will be able to rival the Big Red getup of one 15-month-old from Prairie Village.More >
Halloween brings out some incredibly creative costumes but few will be able to rival the Big Red getup of one 15-month-old from Prairie Village.More >
A few of the Kansas City Chiefs went all out for Halloween including quarterback Alex Smith who dressed up as The Joker.More >
A few of the Kansas City Chiefs went all out for Halloween including quarterback Alex Smith who dressed up as The Joker.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
The man police believe was the driver of a vehicle that killed at least eight people has possible ties to the State of Missouri.More >
The man police believe was the driver of a vehicle that killed at least eight people has possible ties to the State of Missouri.More >
A Kansas City mother says a stranger surprisingly bought shoes for her son while they were at Oak Park Mall. Once she got home, she realized it was Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.More >
A Kansas City mother says a stranger surprisingly bought shoes for her son while they were at Oak Park Mall. Once she got home, she realized it was Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.More >
A Northland high school was under a lockdown Wednesday morning after two boys, who were playing what they thought was an innocent prank, pretended to be students at the school.More >
A Northland high school was under a lockdown Wednesday morning after two boys, who were playing what they thought was an innocent prank, pretended to be students at the school.More >
Family members say their loved one is the person who police found dead inside a U-Haul storage unit in Lenexa.More >
Family members say their loved one is the person who police found dead inside a U-Haul storage unit in Lenexa.More >