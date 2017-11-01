Kansas City police investigate city's 122nd homicide

Police continue to investigate a shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at 5:05 p.m. near East 16th Street and Lister Avenue on the city's northeast side.

It's unknown if the victim is a man or a woman.

Police say the victim was inside a vehicle when the shooting happened and that the vehicle rolled over as shots were fired.

Three juvenile boys are suspects in the case.

Police are expected to speak about their investigation on Thursday and discuss plans to combat gun violence.

The homicide is Kansas City's 122 of 2017.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.