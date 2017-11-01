Liberty family not giving up six months after daughter goes missing

Wednesday marks six months since a local teenager went missing.

Desirea Ferris, 18, has been missing since May.

Patti Tam, her mother, says it's not like her to disappear and abruptly stop all contact.

“The thought that I might not ever get to see her big brown eyes, her smile, or hear her say, 'I love you mom,'" she said. "That’s the hardest part.”

She says her house isn't a home anymore without her daughter. There's an emptiness, so she's kept her room the same the past six months.

“I just can’t see us doing that now just in case she’s able to find her way home," she said.

