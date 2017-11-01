No Joke: Chiefs' Alex Smith dresses up as The Joker for Halloween

A few of the Kansas City Chiefs went all out for Halloween including quarterback Alex Smith who dressed up as The Joker. (Elizabeth Smith/Twitter)

The picture is all over social media, and Smith explained Wednesday how they pick the family theme.

"We let the kids decide and this time it was the4-year-old. He wanted to be Batman and everyone pegs off of him. I got told I was being The Joker so I went with it and it was fun especially after a big win," Smith said.

He said it took 20 minutes to do all the hair and makeup and it was his real hair -- no wig necessary.

