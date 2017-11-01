No Joke: Chiefs' Alex Smith dresses up as The Joker for Hallowee - KCTV5

No Joke: Chiefs' Alex Smith dresses up as The Joker for Halloween

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
A few of the Kansas City Chiefs went all out for Halloween including quarterback Alex Smith who dressed up as The Joker. (Elizabeth Smith/Twitter)

A few of the Kansas City Chiefs went all out for Halloween including quarterback Alex Smith who dressed up as The Joker. 

The picture is all over social media, and Smith explained Wednesday how they pick the family theme. 

"We let the kids decide and this time it was the4-year-old. He wanted to be Batman and everyone pegs off of him. I got told I was being The Joker so I went with it and it was fun especially after a big win," Smith said.

He said it took 20 minutes to do all the hair and makeup and it was his real hair -- no wig necessary. 

