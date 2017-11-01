Semi-truck goes off road near K-32, I-435 - KCTV5

Semi-truck goes off road near K-32, I-435

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS

Kansas Highway 32 eastbound is closed at I-435 after a semi-truck went off the road. 

There's no word of injuries yet.

The Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted it out at around 2:20 p.m. 

