Leavenworth native excited to run in New York Marathon to 'show that we’re stronger'

This weekend, thousands of runners will lace up their shoes and run through the streets of New York.

They will be out less than a week after a man drove a truck into a crowd of people in the city. A Leavenworth native says this won’t stop her from running.

“I’m more excited to run this one and get out and kind of show that we’re stronger,” Kelly McHugh-Stewart said.

McHugh-Stewart loves to run. She’s been training for long distance races for several years, and now, she’s running for dad.

“The New York City Marathon was obviously one that he wanted to run as a marathoner but never got the chance to,” she said.

Col. John McHugh was killed in action on May 18, 2010 in Afghanistan. His family was home at Ft. Leavenworth. He was 46.

McHugh-Stewart is running with TAPS, a group that offers support to Gold Star families like hers.

“TAPS has been a big part of my life and my family’s life,” she said.

And after Tuesday’s terror attack that killed 8 people, McHugh-Stewart says she isn’t putting her runs on hold.

“Obviously, yesterday was really scary. That West Side Highway is where I’ve done so many of my training runs,” she said. “I think if you’re scared, nervous or if you don’t do something because of an event like that, you know, you’re letting that fear win.”

Mile 18 of the marathon is dedicated to TAPS and Col. John McHugh.

McHugh-Stewart says other than increased security she has not seen any changes to Saturday’s race route.

She says these are the moments where New Yorkers really show their strength.

When McHugh-Stewart isn’t running, she is writing a book about her father.

