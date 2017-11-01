Police investigating racist graffiti, threat on vehicle parked near K-State University

Police are investigating a report of a vehicle that had been defaced with racist graffiti that was parked near Kansas State University in Manhattan. (KCTV5)

The Riley County Police Department says in a news release that the crime occurred sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The graffiti included racial slurs and a threat.

Police spokeswoman Hali Rowland says the vehicle was owned by 21-year-old Dauntarius Williams.

Police are still investigating the incident.

