Police investigating racist graffiti, threat on vehicle parked near K-State University

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
MANHATTAN, KS (AP) -

Police are investigating a report of a vehicle that had been defaced with racist graffiti that was parked near Kansas State University in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says in a news release that the crime occurred sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The graffiti included racial slurs and a threat.

Police spokeswoman Hali Rowland says the vehicle was owned by 21-year-old Dauntarius Williams.

Police are still investigating the incident.

