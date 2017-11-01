Hero dog saves owner, duck hunting partner while at Perry Lake

It may sound cliché, but they call dogs man’s best friend for a reason, and Otis confirms that. (KCTV5)

It may sound cliché, but they call dogs man’s best friend for a reason, and Otis confirms that.

The one-year-old chocolate lab loves playing catch and duck hunting with his “dad” Jake Atkins.

And that was exactly what the two were doing with another friend at Perry Lake early Monday morning when they were caught off guard.

“We were walking pretty much side-by-side, and we both sank to knee depth in the mud and we tried to wiggle ourselves out and it ended up being waist deep," Atkins said.

Atkins and his friend were trapped. Realizing if they continued to struggle they’d only continue to sink, so they called 911.

Otis waited with them, not knowing he’d soon be tasked with helping rescue them himself. It turned out the firefighters couldn’t easily get to them either.

“If they’d walked out, they would’ve sunk too. So there was no way for them to get rope to us. So when those firefighters popped out of the bushes, I said just tie the rope onto Otis," Atkins said.

And so they did.

The faithful lab took not one, not two but three trips out onto the mud, paws sinking, carrying a heavy rope in his mouth to rescue -- first all the gear, then Atkins' friend and then Atkins himself.

Atkins says Otis was crying by the last trip because he was tired, but he never left his loved one’s side.

“He followed me as they were pulling me. He kind of just was walking right beside me as they were pulling me in on my back. It was kind of funny," Atkins said.

Atkins says Otis got out of the mud and immediately found some bushes to lay down and take a snooze.

A well earned snooze for such a good boy.

If you’re asking what Otis got as a reward for his bravery, we did too. His dad says he’ll be getting a steak.

