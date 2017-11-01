Staley High School locked down after 'innocent prank,' district says

North Kansas City school spokeswoman Susan Hiland said Staley High School was put on a 'lock and teach' to determine who they were and what their purpose was in being at the school. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News)

A Northland high school was under a lockdown Wednesday morning after two boys, who were playing what they thought was an innocent prank, pretended to be students at the school.

North Kansas City school spokeswoman Susan Hiland said Staley High School was put on a 'lock and teach' to determine who they were and what their purpose was in being at the school.

"Camera footage allowed us to send visuals of both individuals to each of our sites for identification. Administrators at a neighboring high school quickly indicated that the two students were actually enrolled at their site," Hiland said in a written statement.

It is not clear what school they belong to. Questioning of the two revealed that they were playing an innocent prank in their thinking, the district said.

"At no time were the students of Staley High School in any danger. As always, the safety and security of your children is paramount," Hiland said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.