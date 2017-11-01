Wanted: Joshua Garnett - KCTV5

Wanted: Joshua Garnett

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Joshua Garnett is wanted on a Missouri conditional release violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

His original sex offense happened in 1999 in Tarkio and involved the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy.

His last known address was near 16th and Campbell streets in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Garnett should be considered dangerous.

