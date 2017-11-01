Kansas City charter school at risk of closing after sponsor seve - KCTV5

Kansas City charter school at risk of closing after sponsor severs ties

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
An academically struggling Kansas City charter school is at risk of closing after its university sponsor announced it would no longer provide oversight. (KCTV5) An academically struggling Kansas City charter school is at risk of closing after its university sponsor announced it would no longer provide oversight. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

An academically struggling Kansas City charter school is at risk of closing after its university sponsor announced it would no longer provide oversight.

The Kansas City Star reports that the University of Central Missouri decided to severe ties with Benjamin Banneker Charter Academy of Technology after a two-year drop in test scores. The school opened 18 years ago, making it one of Kansas City's oldest.

The university's Board of Governors decided to drop Banneker at a meeting Friday and announced the decision Monday.

Banneker's superintendent, Marian Brown, says the decision was a "surprise." Brown said Banneker's board will look for another sponsor. Charter schools in Missouri must be sponsored by a higher education institution, public school district or a special commission.

Banneker serves 320 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

