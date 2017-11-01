Chiefs K Butker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week - KCTV5

Chiefs K Butker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Harrison Butker has been a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for barely a month but the young kicker is already picking up awards.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Butker was awarded the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for week 8 of the 2017-18 season.

Butker went 5-5 on field goals in Monday night's 29-19 win over the Denver Broncos. He also chipped in a pair of extra points. 

The rookie missed his first ever field goal attempt after signing with the Chiefs in September but has gone 18-18 since. He has also made all 11 of his extra-point attempts.

Butker has also shined on kickoffs, only allowing a return on 29-percent, 8-27, of his kickoffs.

