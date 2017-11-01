Prairie Village toddler’s epic Andy Reid Halloween costume goes - KCTV5

Prairie Village toddler’s epic Andy Reid Halloween costume goes for the win

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Abe Arkin is 15-months-old and was born to parents who are huge fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Jonny Arkin/Instagram) Abe Arkin is 15-months-old and was born to parents who are huge fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Jonny Arkin/Instagram)
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -

Halloween brings out some incredibly creative costumes but few will be able to rival the Big Red getup of one 15-month-old from Prairie Village.

Abe Arkin was born to parents who are huge fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, when it came time to decide the costume their young son would wear, their decision was an easy one.

Abe's parents, Jonny Arkin and Claire Fisher, dressed the young boy as Chiefs' signal caller Andy Reid, and the resemblance was uncanny.

A post shared by Jonny Arkin (@jonnyarkin) on

Dad posted a picture of the costume on Instagram with the caption "How 'bout that candyyy?!"

