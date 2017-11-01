KCPD searching for man who robbed Family Dollar manager at gunpoint

It happened at about 2 p.m. at the Family Dollar store located at 8215 Troost Avenue. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after the manager of a Family Dollar store was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday.

It happened at about 2 p.m. at the Family Dollar store located at 8215 Troost Avenue.

When officers arrived they were told that the manager of the store was walking to her car when a black man approached her with a handgun and demanded money.

Police say the man took money from the woman and fled south in a white sedan.

