Board of education votes to reopen Lincoln Middle School

The Kansas City Public Schools Board of Education voted 6-2 Wednesday night in favor of reopening Lincoln Middle School.

One board member was absent.

Jennifer Wolfsie voted no because she worried it would delay creating a South Middle School. She said commitment to neighborhood feeders needs to be prioritized ahead of Lincoln. Amy Hartsfield voted after expressing that the district needs to focus on improving underperforming schools before expanding the highest performing school.

Many of the board members who voted for the plan said they too had concerns about equity but trusted Superintendent Mark Bedell to be able to focus on the students in greatest need of attention at the same time as the Lincoln expansion. Many also said creating more room in one of the highest-demand and most highly esteemed programs would help the district’s enrollment future in the long-term.

“I believe that rising tides lift all boats,” said board president Melissa Robinson.

Bedell was pleased by the vote, affirming his recommendation.

“There’s a lot of interest within that Lincoln High School component particularly because of its storied history of excellence,” said Bedell. “But ultimately for us, we didn’t want to be in a situation where we are turning kids away in a highly competitive market where we have 14 other school districts that we are competing with, 22 other charter schools that we are competing with.”

